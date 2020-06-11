Sweden solves PM murder mystery





STOCKHOLM, June 10: Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday named their main suspect in the 1986 killing of prime minister Olof Palme, closing the murder case that has gripped the Scandinavian country for more than three decades.The suspect was named as Stig Engstrom, a former advertising consultant known for his staunch opposition to Palme's leftwing policies and who is now dead. Palme was gunned down on the evening of February 28, 1986, after leaving a Stockholm cinema with his wife, having dismissed his bodyguards for the evening.He was shot in the back by his assailant, who fled the scene and left the 59-year-old to die in a pool of blood on the sidewalk. The gruesome murder shocked Swedes, and the country is said to have "lost its innocence" that day.More than 10,000 people have been questioned over the years, and 134 people have confessed to the crime though none has been credibly tied to it. Chief prosecutor Krister Petersson said they had zeroed in on Engstrom as the main suspect. -AFP