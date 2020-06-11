Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:51 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Sweden solves PM murder mystery

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

STOCKHOLM, June 10: Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday named their main suspect in the 1986 killing of prime minister Olof Palme, closing the murder case that has gripped the Scandinavian country for more than three decades.
The suspect was named as Stig Engstrom, a former advertising consultant known for his staunch opposition to Palme's leftwing policies and who is now dead.  Palme was gunned down on the evening of February 28, 1986, after leaving a Stockholm cinema with his wife, having dismissed his bodyguards for the evening.
He was shot in the back by his assailant, who fled the scene and left the 59-year-old to die in a pool of blood on the sidewalk. The gruesome murder shocked Swedes, and the country is said to have "lost its innocence" that day.
More than 10,000 people have been questioned over the years, and 134 people have confessed to the crime though none has been credibly tied to it. Chief prosecutor Krister Petersson said they had zeroed in on Engstrom as the main suspect.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five Kashmir rebels killed
Sweden solves PM murder mystery
1st Afro-American head of USAF
China sees ‘consensus’ with India over border tensions
Jihadist attack leaves 69 dead in Nigeria
US Army pressured to rename bases named after pro-slavery generals
Nepal to approve revised map ‘this week’
Floyd hailed as ‘cornerstone of a movement’ at funeral


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft