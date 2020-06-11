Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:51 AM
Jihadist attack leaves 69 dead in Nigeria

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020

KANO, June 10: Fighters from an IS-linked jihadist group on Tuesday killed 69 people in a raid on a herding village in northeast Nigeria's Borno state.
Fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) drove into remote Felo village in Gubio district in the early afternoon, shooting fleeing residents and running them over with their vehicles. The attack is believed to be a reprisal for the killing of jihadist fighters by local vigilantes protecting the villagers' herd from theft by the militants, a local leader in the village said.
The jihadists have been stealing livestock from the village, prompting residents to form a militia force to end the theft, said another militiaman Ibrahim Liman, who gave the same toll. The vigilantes have been "hunting for the insurgents" in the bushes, killing some of them in gunfights, Liman said.
Gubio, 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri, has been repeatedly targeted by the jihadists.    -AFP


