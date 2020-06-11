Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:50 AM
US Army pressured to rename bases named after pro-slavery generals

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, June 10: A handful of US Army bases named for Civil War generals of the pro-slavery South could be in for name changes as pressure builds to rid the country of monuments associated with repression of blacks.
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that both Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are willing to consider the idea, as the country moved into a third week of protests over mistreatment of African Americans after the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police.  
It puts the focus on 10 bases carrying the names of generals from the secessionist South, which lost the war and its effort to preserve slavery.
All 10 are in the South and include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia -- bases that are familiar to hundreds of thousands of army recruits who trained on them.
The Pentagon, however, indicated that changing the names could take time and said Esper and McCarthy are "open to a bi-partisan discussion on the topic," requiring a buy-in from both Democrats in Congress now clamouring for the change, and reticent Republicans.
That is unlikely to happen ahead of the November elections.    -AFP


