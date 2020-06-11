Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:50 AM
Disputes With India

Nepal to approve revised map ‘this week’

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KATHMANDU, June 10: Nepal's parliament is expected this week to formally approve a revised map of the country, including three areas it disputes with its giant neighbour India.
The redrawing of the map covers a relatively small region high in the Himalayas but it has stirred simmering tensions between two of the world's biggest powers, India and China. In Nepal, which is sandwiched between the two, people have reacted angrily, protesting and accusing India of disregarding the country's sovereignty.
In recent months a new Indian road on a strategic mountain pass fanned tensions, as did a revised map put out by Delhi showing disputed areas as belonging to India. To top it off India and China are already locked in a military standoff in the northern Ladakh region of disputed Kashmir, where their troops have been facing off for weeks.
Media and some officials in India have accused China of instigating the changes to Nepal's map, a charge to which China has not responded.  Nepal and India share an open border of about 1,880 km (1,168 miles). The two countries have finalised maps covering 98% of the boundary, but the Lipulekh pass, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in western Nepal are among the areas that remain contested.




Together, the three areas cover about 370 sq km (140 square miles), Nepalese officials say. The strategic Lipulekh pass connects the Indian state of Uttarakhand with the Tibet region of China.  Nepal and China have been angered by India's recent moves.    -BBC


