Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:50 AM
Floyd hailed as ‘cornerstone of a movement’ at funeral

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Left: Family members grieve as they speak during the funeral for George Floyd on June 9 at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Right Top: Family and guests attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9 in Houston. Right Bottom: Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9 in Houston. photo : AFP

HOUSTON, June 10: George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white police officer roused worldwide protests against racial injustice, was memorialized at his funeral on Wednesday as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement."
During a four-hour service broadcast live on every major US television network from a church in Floyd's boyhood home of Houston, family members, clergy and politicians exhorted Americans to turn grief and outrage at his death into a moment of reckoning for the nation.
The funeral followed two weeks of protests ignited by graphic video footage of Floyd, 46, handcuffed and lying face down on a Minneapolis street while an officer kneels into the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes. The video shows Floyd gasping for air as he cries out, "Mama," and groans, "Please, I can't breathe," before falling silent and still.
The officer, Derek Chauvin, 44, has since been charged with second-degree murder and three other officers with aiding and abetting Floyd's May 25 death. All were dismissed from the department a day after the incident.
Floyd's dying words have become a rallying cry for tens of thousands of protesters around the globe who have since taken to the streets, undaunted by the coronavirus pandemic, demanding justice for Floyd and an end to mistreatment of minorities by U.S. law enforcement.
"I can breathe. And as long as I'm breathing, justice will be served," Floyd's niece Brooklyn Williams declared in a eulogy that drew applause from mourners inside the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. "This is not just a murder but a hate crime."
Williams was one of several relatives and friends, most dressed all in white, who addressed the service, remembering Floyd as a loving, larger-than-life personality. The memorial was punctuated by gospel music and a video montage of shared memories of the man affectionately known as "Big Floyd."
His younger brother, Terrence Floyd, spoke about awakening in the middle of the night in recent days traumatized by the memory of seeing his older sibling calling out for their mother as he lay dying.
His older brother, Philonise, sobbing in grief, told mourners, "George was my personal superman."    -REUTERS


