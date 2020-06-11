C-19: Former health minister’s thrust on banning tobacco products





The former minister express his solidarity in an online discussion programme titled 'Corona Songlap' recently, organised by Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector recently.

"Smokers are at higher risk of being infected with coronavirus. To control the spread of Covid-19 and save the public health, I appeal to our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the marketing and distribution of all kinds of tobacco products in this pandemic situation," said MP Ruhul Haque. Various studies have shown that smoking increases the chest infections and respiratory diseases. In addition, smokers are much more likely to suffer with Covid-19 infections than non-smokers.















