Sexagenarian man dies with fever, cold in Dinajpur





The deceased was identified as Shaheb Ali, 60 of the village.

Dinajpur civil Surgeon Abdul Kuddus Ali said Shaheb Ali came from Narayanganj with fever and cold recently.

On June 3, a medical team collected samples of Shaheb Ali and his son for coronavirus test.

He was asked to remain at home in isolation. Later, he died on Wednesday morning.

Resident Medical Officer of Hakimpur upazila Health Complex said Shaheb Ali tested negative for coronavirus but his son positive.

Abdur Rafiul Alam, upazila Nirbahi Officer, said the deceased will be buried following health guidelines in the afternoon. -UNB

















