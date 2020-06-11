Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:50 AM
DNCC finds Aedes larvae in 153 houses

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) authorities on Wednesday found Aedes mosquito larvaeat153 houses and establishments on the fifth day of its drive.
DNCC launched its combing operation from Saturday (June 6) to protect the city dwellers from dengue in all 54 wards.
During the drive, it also visited 13,462 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found presence of Aedes larvae at 153of them.
Besides, stagnant water-the breeding ground of Aedes mosquitoes, were found at 9,258 houses and establishments.
The mobile courts led by DNCC fined Tk 2.5lakh in connection with 14 cases for presence of Aedes larvae.
During the drive, DNCC officials visited 67,592 houses, establishments and under-construction buildings and found larvae of aedes mosquitoin854 houses.
It also fined Tk 4.36 lakh during the four days of drive from June 6-10.
Aedes larvae were found in abandoned tyres, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, water houses, earthenware pots, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses.
As per DNCC's plan, these operations will be conducted in one sector of each ward every day, which means 10 sub-sectors in a day. It is expecting that the entire operation will be completed in 10 days.
The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.




Bangladesh health authorities reported 308 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 306 patients have been discharged. According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.     -UNB


