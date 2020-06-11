Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease





"Flexibility" is the top priority, Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said last week, as the airline has "developed completely new procedures in flight and route planning".

As borders slammed shut to halt virus transmission, about 90 per cent of passenger connections at the German airline fell away, leaving an "emergency" timetable comparable to the 1950s.

Daily passengers dwindled to 3,000 from the usual 350,000.

With the peak of the crisis over in Europe, the airline is plotting its restart -- and the entire operation has been forced to act more nimbly to cope.

For Lufthansa crews, the inch-by-inch progress means "they have almost no fixed shifts any more, only on-call periods", Spohr said.

"They know how quickly they have to make it to the airport and that they should be nearby, and then they get a few hours' notice about where they're going."

"Methods we've always used to patch over problems have become the standard," he added.

Some flights, like the first India-bound service, have been dropped almost at the last moment for lack of landing authorisation.

At the same time, "demand is far less predictable than usual", a spokesman for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said.

At Lufthansa, there have been cases where "colleagues all at once had to add a second flight in parallel" to meet high demand -- including on a busy May holiday weekend when "I myself and our family" were on a waiting list, Spohr said.

"Historic data we've gathered over decades are useless for flight planning in the near future," said chief financial officer Thorsten Dirks, explaining that Lufthansa's "artificial intelligence has to be re-trained" to address the altered situation.

"In these cases, human beings are faster and more flexible."

Flight and cabin crew on standby through the period must also be kept up to date. -AFP









.





FRANKFURT AM MAIN, June 10: Cabin crews on standby with destinations revealed only hours before the flight, pilots put on simulators to keep up to date -- an airline restarting after the pandemic is a far cry from the clockwork precision of the pre-coronavirus world."Flexibility" is the top priority, Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said last week, as the airline has "developed completely new procedures in flight and route planning".As borders slammed shut to halt virus transmission, about 90 per cent of passenger connections at the German airline fell away, leaving an "emergency" timetable comparable to the 1950s.Daily passengers dwindled to 3,000 from the usual 350,000.With the peak of the crisis over in Europe, the airline is plotting its restart -- and the entire operation has been forced to act more nimbly to cope.For Lufthansa crews, the inch-by-inch progress means "they have almost no fixed shifts any more, only on-call periods", Spohr said."They know how quickly they have to make it to the airport and that they should be nearby, and then they get a few hours' notice about where they're going.""Methods we've always used to patch over problems have become the standard," he added.Some flights, like the first India-bound service, have been dropped almost at the last moment for lack of landing authorisation.At the same time, "demand is far less predictable than usual", a spokesman for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said.At Lufthansa, there have been cases where "colleagues all at once had to add a second flight in parallel" to meet high demand -- including on a busy May holiday weekend when "I myself and our family" were on a waiting list, Spohr said."Historic data we've gathered over decades are useless for flight planning in the near future," said chief financial officer Thorsten Dirks, explaining that Lufthansa's "artificial intelligence has to be re-trained" to address the altered situation."In these cases, human beings are faster and more flexible."Flight and cabin crew on standby through the period must also be kept up to date. -AFP