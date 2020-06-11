Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:49 AM
latest
Home Business

Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, June 10: Cabin crews on standby with destinations revealed only hours before the flight, pilots put on simulators to keep up to date -- an airline restarting after the pandemic is a far cry from the clockwork precision of the pre-coronavirus world.
"Flexibility" is the top priority, Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said last week, as the airline has "developed completely new procedures in flight and route planning".
As borders slammed shut to halt virus transmission, about 90 per cent of passenger connections at the German airline fell away, leaving an "emergency" timetable comparable to the 1950s.
Daily passengers dwindled to 3,000 from the usual 350,000.
With the peak of the crisis over in Europe, the airline is plotting its restart -- and the entire operation has been forced to act more nimbly to cope.
For Lufthansa crews, the inch-by-inch progress means "they have almost no fixed shifts any more, only on-call periods", Spohr said.
"They know how quickly they have to make it to the airport and that they should be nearby, and then they get a few hours' notice about where they're going."
"Methods we've always used to patch over problems have become the standard," he added.
Some flights, like the first India-bound service, have been dropped almost at the last moment for lack of landing authorisation.
At the same time, "demand is far less predictable than usual", a spokesman for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said.
At Lufthansa, there have been cases where "colleagues all at once had to add a second flight in parallel" to meet high demand -- including on a busy May holiday weekend when "I myself and our family" were on a waiting list, Spohr said.
"Historic data we've gathered over decades are useless for flight planning in the near future," said chief financial officer Thorsten Dirks, explaining that Lufthansa's "artificial intelligence has to be re-trained" to address the altered situation.
"In these cases, human beings are faster and more flexible."
Flight and cabin crew on standby through the period must also be kept up to date.    -AFP




.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adidas promises 30pc of new US hires will be black
Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease
Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist
Cathay Pacific plans to repay HK over 3 to 5 years
IBBL, SBL branches put under lockdown in Naogaon, Bogura
Emirates airline redundancies continue for 2nd day
Pakistani bank looks to raise capital in BD operations
MetLife BD launches virtual courses for its field force


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft