Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:49 AM
latest
Home Business

Emirates airline redundancies continue for 2nd day

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

DUBAI, June 10: Emirates laid off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday in a second day of redundancies at one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, three company sources said.
An Emirates spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the airline's statement on Tuesday that said some employees had been laid off. No further details were provided.
The Dubai-based carrier laid off hundreds of pilots and cabin crew on Tuesday in a bid to stave off a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters.
More redundancies were expected this week, including both Airbus (AIR.PA) A380 and Boeing (BA.N) 777 pilots, the sources said on Tuesday.
Those who lost their jobs were told their positions had been made redundant, the sources said.
Aviation is one of the industries worst hit by the fallout from the virus outbreak, with airlines around the world laying off staff and seeking government bailouts.
The state carrier had said in May a promise by the Dubai government to provide Emirates with new equity would allow it to "preserve its skilled workforce."
Emirates has since said it could take it up to four years to resume flights to all 157 destinations it flew to before the pandemic.
The airline has operated limited, mostly outbound services from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since grounding passenger flights in March, but is due to restart some connecting flights this month after the UAE lifted a suspension.
Emirates Group, the state holding company that includes the airline, has also seen lay offs at its airport services company data.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adidas promises 30pc of new US hires will be black
Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease
Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist
Cathay Pacific plans to repay HK over 3 to 5 years
IBBL, SBL branches put under lockdown in Naogaon, Bogura
Emirates airline redundancies continue for 2nd day
Pakistani bank looks to raise capital in BD operations
MetLife BD launches virtual courses for its field force


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft