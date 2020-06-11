MetLife BD launches virtual courses for its field force





MetLife Bangladesh's fully digital, Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled training platform offers more than 10 online courses and over 50 video resources for the Field Force to enhance their understanding of MetLife's products and solutions, enabling them to provide better advice and support to customers. MetLife Field Force can also access the platform through a dedicated mobile app.

In Bangladesh, MetLife is the leading life insurance company with over 1 million customers and more than 16,000 Field Force, says a press release. Commenting on the launch of the virtual training courses, MetLife Bangladesh's General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim, said, "In these unprecedented times, our aim is to use innovative and digital tools to help our Field Force continuously improve their knowledge, so that they can truly help the customer navigate their lives."















