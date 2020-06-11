

Evaly Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel and Partex Furniture Industries Ltd (PFIL) Chief Operating Officer Sushil Chandra Ghosh along with their colleagues pose after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) on behalf of their organisation at the head office of Partex Furniture in Tejgaon recently. Under the MoU, Partex Furniture will sell a variety of products in Evaly as an approved online-based marketplace. And Partex Furniture will deliver the product to the buyers and provide them after-sales services.