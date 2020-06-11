Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:48 AM
latest
Home Business

Dhaka looks to Beijing to speed up its solar ambition

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

June 10: The two governments will form a JV which will see China invest around $500 million in setting up 450 MW of solar generation capacity and a 50 MW wind farm on land supplied by the host nation's North-West Power
Bangladeshi power minister Nasrul Hamid has said the government has invited China to accelerate the renewable energy ambitions of the South Asian nation because private sector investors were not driving forward solar deployment fast enough.
Welcoming the decision to form a joint venture (JV) between state-owned entities from each nation which will drive 450 MW of new solar capacity and a 50 MW wind farm, Hamid said lack of local investment meant solar power projects still cost $0.10-0.13/kWh in Bangladesh despite marked falls elsewhere in the world.
Bangladesh's highest decision-making body, the cabinet committee, on Monday approved a joint venture which will see the host nation's North-West Power Generation Company Limited supply land for clean energy generation. Chinese engineering contractor the National Machinery Import and Export Corporation will invest an estimated $500 million in developing the planned solar and wind facilities, via the new Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Ltd Renewables entity.
It is not clear whether the JV will be established as part of China's continent-spanning Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure program of which Bangladesh is a member but Hamid confirmed Dhaka wants at least 3 GW of solar capacity installed in the years ahead.
Initial projects: Under the terms of the JV arrangement - which was held up, in part, by the Covid-19 crisis in Bangladesh - a 60 MW solar plant, for which a feasibility study has been prepared, will be set up on 205 acres of government-owned, non-cultivated 'khas' land, with the facility set to go online by next June.
A feasibility study has also been prepared for a 100 MW solar project planned in the Sirajganj district. That facility is expected to begin generating by June 2022 and arrangements to lease the required land are under way.
The 50 MW wind farm has been planned near the southern port of Payra and wind mapping of the site is almost complete, with the facility expected to be operational by December 2022.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media after Monday's cabinet committee, site selection and land acquisition for the remaining 290 MW of Chinese-funded solar capacity is also in train.
Once the JV is formally constituted, tenders for the three furthest-advanced renewables sites mentioned will be held. A M Khurshedul Alam, chief executive of the North-West Power Generation Company, told a local news site bid documents had already been prepared for the three generation assets.    -pv magazine


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adidas promises 30pc of new US hires will be black
Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease
Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist
Cathay Pacific plans to repay HK over 3 to 5 years
IBBL, SBL branches put under lockdown in Naogaon, Bogura
Emirates airline redundancies continue for 2nd day
Pakistani bank looks to raise capital in BD operations
MetLife BD launches virtual courses for its field force


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
How long will Britain hide racism?
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft