Meena Bazar ties with Kormo, offers remote jobs





Meena Bazar's move comes from the recent unprecedented demand for delivery services with consumers staying home. This has increased their need to hire more workers and conduct interviews remotely to cope with the requirements of consumers during the pandemic.

In April alone, Meena Bazar hired more than 400 staff during lockdown using the Kormo app, their sole recruitment channel.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), there will be an increased need to support job seekers in countries like Bangladesh, especially the young ones who comprise 47 per cent of the country's population and face the risk of labour market disruptions from the pandemic.

Meena Bazar's plan to ramp up the availability of remote jobs and hiring is a permanent one, as it acknowledges the changing needs of young job seekers and makes much-needed employment opportunities available in Bangladesh.

Since launching in September 2018, Kormo has matched thousands of entry-level job seekers to employers in Bangladesh.

The new feature release aims to accelerate employers' response to the surging need for employment, enabling them to promote remote jobs, highlight them on job seekers' feeds and facilitate remote interviews, offering a timely update for businesses and individuals during COVID-19.

Meena Bazar continues to list and hire for essential jobs. For job seekers looking to apply, you can download the Kormo app for free on the Google Play store and apply through the app.















