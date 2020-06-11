World stocks hold fire ahead of Fed, dollar stumbles





After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as the coronavirus-induced lockdowns lift, equity markets appear to have run out of steam for now. Support for safe havens from gold to the yen, also pointed to caution.

European stock markets gained 0.8per cent in early trade, but held below three-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which has galloped 9per cent higher in June and is 35per cent above March lows, rose 0.4per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.15per cent.

"The Fed tonight is a key variable in determining whether this is a pit-stop or U-turn," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. -Reuters



















LONDON, June 10: World stock markets hovered below three-month highs on Wednesday, while the dollar stumbled ahead of a meeting of the US Federal Reserve.After weeks of strong gains, propelled by hopes of a swift economic recovery as the coronavirus-induced lockdowns lift, equity markets appear to have run out of steam for now. Support for safe havens from gold to the yen, also pointed to caution.European stock markets gained 0.8per cent in early trade, but held below three-month highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which has galloped 9per cent higher in June and is 35per cent above March lows, rose 0.4per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.15per cent."The Fed tonight is a key variable in determining whether this is a pit-stop or U-turn," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. -Reuters