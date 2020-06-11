City Bank pairs with ITFC for $15m Trade Finance Line





Jeddah-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is playing a key role to enhance trade and economic cooperation among member countries of OIC or Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Entrepreneurs can avail credit from the special fund under Islamic banking window to import raw material from international markets.

City Bank is the latest partner institution to work with ITFC as it expands its financing outreach to private sector through local banks in Bangladesh.

Regarding the international collaboration to support small businesses, City Bank Additional Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Maroof said the Murabaha financing facility will enable us to provide better value to our importing clients through extensive links and support of ITFC and IsDB.

A central tenet of the ITFC strategy is to provide financing to local partner financial institutions like City Bank to facilitate SME access to financing that is key for the country's economic growth and their ability to participate in global value chains. As such, it is contributing to the development of intra-OIC trade flows and ultimately leading to socio-economic development in our member countries.

Supporting the SMEs as they emerge out from the pandemic is ever more critical now as financial resources of OIC Member Countries are stretched to meet the urgent medical and staple food supplies, according to the official.

The financing and grants being rolled out by ITFC, as part of the IsDB's COVID-19 response strategy, are providing life-saving support through the provision of medical supplies, staple food and fertilizer for agricultural production to OIC countries including Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives and Senegal.



















