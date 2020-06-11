Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:47 AM
31st span of Padma Bridge set up

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Correspondent

The 31st span of the much-cheriahed Padma Bridge was installed on Wednesday, bringing a total of 4.65 km of the 6.15 km bridge into view.
The span - linking the 25th and 26th piers -- was installed at Janjira end around 4:00pm, Dewan Md Abdul Kader, project manager (main bridge), informed reporters.
The bridge will have a total of 41 spans. Operation of ferries, launches, speed boats and trawlers remained from 11 am to 7:00pm on Wednesday on Shimulia-Kathalbari route to facilitate the final steps of the installation of the 31st span.


