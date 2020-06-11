Stocks edge up in thin trade ahead of budget





DSEX, the prime indes of the DSE rose by 4.37 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 3,966. The two other indices also rose slightly as the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, at the close of the trading poster 3.15 points rise to finish at 1,332 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 1.50 points to close at 919.

A total number of 12,512 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 21.88 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also inched up to Tk 3,105 billion, from Tk 3,102 billion in the previous session.

Most of the shares were remained stuck at the trading floor and very few buyers came and picked some of the offered shares. Of the issues traded, 235 remained unchanged while only 24 issues advanced and 15 declined on the DSE trading floor.

Turnover fell to Tk 594 million, which was 12 per cent lower than the previous day. Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 93 million changing hands, followed by GlaxoSmithKline, Beximco, Meghna Petroleum, and Central Pharma.

Beximco Pharma was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 3.28 per cent while Meghna Cement was the worst loser, losing 3.07 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 14 points to close at 11,258 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX -gained 8.0 points to finish at 6,821.

Of the issues traded, 21 gained, 8 declined and 58 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 858,772 shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 22 million in turnover.

















