

Bangladesh May trade deficit stands $14 billion

During first ten months in the running financial year (FY20) this huge deficit was created due to coronavirus pandemic across the world that Bangladesh's export fell drastically to its major European Union and US market.

Apart from this falling export remittance inward flow also fell sharply that current account balance of payment is widened during the period.

The BB statistics said in July-April period of the FY20 export earnings including export processing zones was $28.75 billion and against this import cost was $42.96 billion and as per local currency value the amount is Tk1,208.78 billion which in the previous year during the period was $13.99 billion.

During the time import dropped by 8.77 per cent and export for 13.20 per cent. With foreign loans and donations and foreign direct investments made at that time the financial account is in surplus and reserve for foreign currencies are also at comfort level with the central bank.















In the wake of falling export earnings, trade deficit in Bangladesh balance of payment stands at $14billion as on April this year according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest statistics.During first ten months in the running financial year (FY20) this huge deficit was created due to coronavirus pandemic across the world that Bangladesh's export fell drastically to its major European Union and US market.Apart from this falling export remittance inward flow also fell sharply that current account balance of payment is widened during the period.The BB statistics said in July-April period of the FY20 export earnings including export processing zones was $28.75 billion and against this import cost was $42.96 billion and as per local currency value the amount is Tk1,208.78 billion which in the previous year during the period was $13.99 billion.During the time import dropped by 8.77 per cent and export for 13.20 per cent. With foreign loans and donations and foreign direct investments made at that time the financial account is in surplus and reserve for foreign currencies are also at comfort level with the central bank.