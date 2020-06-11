Video
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

RAMGANJ, LAXMIPUR, June 10: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Darbeshpur Village in Ramganj Upazila of the district recently.
Police arrested her husband Abdul Maleque in this connection.
The deceased was identified as Johora Begum, daughter of Aminul Islam of Bhadur Molla Bari area in Bhadur Union of the upazila.
Deceased's Father Aminul Islam alleged her daughter was killed after physical torture and hanged her body from the ceiling.
The marriage between Johora and Abdul Maleque took place nine years back. They were often locked into altercation over money and family issues. Following this, the in-laws family members would often torture Johora.
On June 4 at around 8pm, Abdul Maleque informed Aminul Islam that Johora committed suicide.




Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Anwar Hossain said police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
A case was filed with the PS in this connection, and following this, police arrested Abdul Maleque, the OC added.  



