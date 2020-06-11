Suspected robber’s bullet-hit body found at Sonagazi

FENI, June 10: Police recovered the bullet-hit body of a suspected robber from Najirpur Village in Sonagazi Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Nizam Uddin alias Boigga, 40, was a resident of Companiganj Upazila of the district.

He was an accused in seven cases including robbery and arms filed with Sonagazi and Companiganj Police Stations (PSs).

Police suspect that he might have been killed in exchange of fire between two robber gangs over establishing supremacy.

Nizam was active with the robber gangs in Sonagazi and Companiganj upazilas after releasing him from jail few days back, police said.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonagazi Model PS Sazedul Islam confirmed the incident.







