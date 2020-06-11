5 die with corona symptoms in 3 dists





DINAJPUR: A man died with coronavirus symptoms at his home in Janggoi Village in Hili Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Saheb Ali, 55, worked in Narayanganj. Civil Surgeon Abdul Quddus Ali said Saheb Ali came from Narayanganj at his village home 10 days ago with fever, cold and respiratory problem.

Later, he was in isolation at his home.

His sample was collected nine days back which yet not come.

RAJSHAHI: Two persons died of coronavirus and another with its symptoms in the district on Tuesday.

Two persons died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) and another died in Mission Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Lutfor Rahman, 60, of Rajshahi, Mostafizur Rahman, 63, of Naogaon, and Razidul Islam, 53, of Chapainawabganj.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdows said Mostafizur was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and died at around 2:45 pm on Tuesday.

Lutfar, a retired teacher, was admitted on Monday night and died at around 8am.

They both were coronavirus infected patients.

Meanwhile, Razidul died with coronavirus symptoms at Mission Hospital in the district. His sample was collected for coronavirus test.

So far, 86 were infected with the virus in the district and 24 of them were recovered while four died.

GAZIPUR: A goldsmith in Kaliganj Upazila of the district died with coronavirus-like symptoms on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Dipankar Dey, 33, son of Motilal Sen at Kolapatua Village under Jamalpur Union.

Jamalpur Union Chairman Mahbubur rahman Khan confirmed the matter.

Dipankar, a worker of a jewellery shop at Tantibazar of Dhaka, was staying at his village home with fever, cold and breathing problems. He died at about 10am on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

















