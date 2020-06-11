Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:46 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Barishal surpasses 1,000 corona cases

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, June 10: Some 70 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon in the division, raising the total number of patients at 1,064 here.
So far, 21 people died from the deadly virus in the division.
According to divisional health Office, 293 COVID-19 patients wee recovered till Tuesday noon.
Of the total patients, 224 are undergoing treatment at different government hospitals.  
The district-wise break-up of COVID19 patients are: 674 in Barishal, 90 in Pirojpur, 82 in Barguna, 82 in Patuakhali, 70 in Bhola, and 66 in Jhalakati.
Earlier, Barishal's Rahat Anwar Hospital Founder Dr Anwar Hossain died with coronavirus symptoms early Tuesday at a private hospital in Dhaka's Badda.
He breathed his last at around 2:45 am, said his brother Delwar Hossain.
Dr Rahat continued treating Covid-19 patients at his hospital since the beginning and two of his hospital's nurses were infected last week, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
With a view to preventing coronavirus, Bangladesh Homeopathy Gabeshona Parishad distributed medicines free
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Suspected robber’s bullet-hit body found at Sonagazi
5 die with corona symptoms in 3 dists
Barishal surpasses 1,000 corona cases
Farmers cut road to save crops in Kurigram
5 killed in road accidents
Late Boro paddy comes under insect attack


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
How long will Britain hide racism?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft