Barishal surpasses 1,000 corona cases





So far, 21 people died from the deadly virus in the division.

According to divisional health Office, 293 COVID-19 patients wee recovered till Tuesday noon.

Of the total patients, 224 are undergoing treatment at different government hospitals.

The district-wise break-up of COVID19 patients are: 674 in Barishal, 90 in Pirojpur, 82 in Barguna, 82 in Patuakhali, 70 in Bhola, and 66 in Jhalakati.

Earlier, Barishal's Rahat Anwar Hospital Founder Dr Anwar Hossain died with coronavirus symptoms early Tuesday at a private hospital in Dhaka's Badda.

He breathed his last at around 2:45 am, said his brother Delwar Hossain.

Dr Rahat continued treating Covid-19 patients at his hospital since the beginning and two of his hospital's nurses were infected last week, he added.















