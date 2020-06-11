Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:46 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers cut road to save crops in Kurigram

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

Farmers cut road to save crops in Kurigram

Farmers cut road to save crops in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, June 10: Farmers cut a road to facilitate the extraction of fresh water from their crop lands in Sadar Upazila of the district, and this brings another immense suffering for the locals.
Due to the current of the extracting water about 100 feet of Kurigram-Jatrapur Road collapsed. Now hundreds of villagers from Panchgasi, Jatrapur, Ghogadaha and Begumganj unions are facing trouble; movement of transports is halted on the road.
Villagers are using small boats to cross the damaged part of the road.
Locals said authorities built an alternative road beside an under-construction bridge without having any option of culverts on the road to facilitate fresh water extraction. Due to the persistent raining in the last few days, vegetable lands of farmers in Panchgasi Union submerged under water; they cut the road on Monday night to extract water from the lands.
"Cutting of the road has created troubles, and we are not having any transports to reach the district town," said passersby Mhukles and Uzzal.
Affected farmer Jamser Ali said they did it as there was no alternative to them and the crops were about to damage. "We lodged a complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer and then cut the road," he added.
Panchgasi Union Parishad Chairman Md Delwar Hossain said if there had any option to extract water through the road then the trouble could have averted.




Sadar Upazila LGED Engineer Md Sameen Saralu Fuad said they will repair the road within two or a day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
With a view to preventing coronavirus, Bangladesh Homeopathy Gabeshona Parishad distributed medicines free
Housewife’s hanging body recovered, husband detained
Suspected robber’s bullet-hit body found at Sonagazi
5 die with corona symptoms in 3 dists
Barishal surpasses 1,000 corona cases
Farmers cut road to save crops in Kurigram
5 killed in road accidents
Late Boro paddy comes under insect attack


Latest News
Popular Diagnostic Centre's chairman dies of coronavirus infection
Partex Furniture products available at Evaly
Budget documents to be available on websites
Govt trying best to mitigate COVID-hit people's plight: PM
Nasim may be flown to Singapore
HC asks 5 murder accused to surrender after they get bail thru forgery
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Everton to host Liverpool in potential title decider at Goodison
Pakistan's Babar wants to emulate Indian skipper Kohli
EU accuses China, Russia of Covid-19 disinformation campaigns
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Death from coronavirus crosses 1,000
Two Covid-19 diagnostic kits and one Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught red-handed while stealing medicine
WHO says coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Marie Stopes' Dr Tanzila Rahman dies of coronavirus infection
Gas,electricity bills to be paid by June 30
How long will Britain hide racism?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft