

Farmers cut road to save crops in Kurigram

Due to the current of the extracting water about 100 feet of Kurigram-Jatrapur Road collapsed. Now hundreds of villagers from Panchgasi, Jatrapur, Ghogadaha and Begumganj unions are facing trouble; movement of transports is halted on the road.

Villagers are using small boats to cross the damaged part of the road.

Locals said authorities built an alternative road beside an under-construction bridge without having any option of culverts on the road to facilitate fresh water extraction. Due to the persistent raining in the last few days, vegetable lands of farmers in Panchgasi Union submerged under water; they cut the road on Monday night to extract water from the lands.

"Cutting of the road has created troubles, and we are not having any transports to reach the district town," said passersby Mhukles and Uzzal.

Affected farmer Jamser Ali said they did it as there was no alternative to them and the crops were about to damage. "We lodged a complaint to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer and then cut the road," he added.

Panchgasi Union Parishad Chairman Md Delwar Hossain said if there had any option to extract water through the road then the trouble could have averted.









Sadar Upazila LGED Engineer Md Sameen Saralu Fuad said they will repair the road within two or a day.





