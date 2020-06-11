5 killed in road accidents





BARGUNA: A child was killed in a road accident in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Hasan was the son of Sumon Mollah in Chhotobhaijora area.

Eyewitnesses said a batery-run auto-rickshaw ran over Hasan while crossing the road at around 9am, leaving him critically injured.

The boy was taken to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BHOLA: Two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Alam Bazar area under Kalma Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Rubel Majumder, 23, son of Babul Chandra Majumder of Kalma Union, and Md Zakir, 30, son of Bashir Alam of Dularhat Nilkamal area.

The injured are Raquib and Khokon Kabiraj. They were admitted to 250-bed Bhola General Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Khairul Kabir said two motorcycles collided head-on in Alam Bazar area in the evening, leaving four persons seriously injured. Later, they were rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rubel dead.

Zakir was referred to Barishal as his condition was deteriorating, but died on the way.

KISHOREGANJ: A motor biker was killed in a road accident at Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila on Monday.

Witnesses said the accident took place at Nilgong area in the Kishoreganj-Tarail Road of Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

He was identified as Zahadul Islam,40, of Targhat Bazar area under Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh District.

Zahadul was going to Hazi Momtaz Uddin School & College from his house with his bike. A speedy auto-rickshaw hit his bike, and he died on the spot.

Kishoreganj Model PS OC Md. Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed it. The body has been sent to the morgue of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital for an autopsy. The auto-driver was arrested.

KURIGRAM: A biker died following an accident with a loaded truck at Kathalbari in the Kurigram-Rangpur Higway on Monday in the morning.

He was identified as Amir Hossain, 40, and son of Jobed Ali of Borloi Village at Fulbari Upazila.

According to the police sources, while crossing the highway, a Kurigram-bound loaded truck running speedily hit his bike from back, Amir died on the spot. The truck-driver managed to flee.









Police seized the truck and brought it to their custody. Kurigram Sadar PS Sub-Inspector Nayan Kumar (Operation) confirmed the matter.





Five persons including a child were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Barguna, Bhola, Kishoreganj and Kurigram, in two days.BARGUNA: A child was killed in a road accident in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Deceased Hasan was the son of Sumon Mollah in Chhotobhaijora area.Eyewitnesses said a batery-run auto-rickshaw ran over Hasan while crossing the road at around 9am, leaving him critically injured.The boy was taken to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.BHOLA: Two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Alam Bazar area under Kalma Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased were identified as Rubel Majumder, 23, son of Babul Chandra Majumder of Kalma Union, and Md Zakir, 30, son of Bashir Alam of Dularhat Nilkamal area.The injured are Raquib and Khokon Kabiraj. They were admitted to 250-bed Bhola General Hospital.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Khairul Kabir said two motorcycles collided head-on in Alam Bazar area in the evening, leaving four persons seriously injured. Later, they were rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rubel dead.Zakir was referred to Barishal as his condition was deteriorating, but died on the way.KISHOREGANJ: A motor biker was killed in a road accident at Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila on Monday.Witnesses said the accident took place at Nilgong area in the Kishoreganj-Tarail Road of Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.He was identified as Zahadul Islam,40, of Targhat Bazar area under Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh District.Zahadul was going to Hazi Momtaz Uddin School & College from his house with his bike. A speedy auto-rickshaw hit his bike, and he died on the spot.Kishoreganj Model PS OC Md. Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed it. The body has been sent to the morgue of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital for an autopsy. The auto-driver was arrested.KURIGRAM: A biker died following an accident with a loaded truck at Kathalbari in the Kurigram-Rangpur Higway on Monday in the morning.He was identified as Amir Hossain, 40, and son of Jobed Ali of Borloi Village at Fulbari Upazila.According to the police sources, while crossing the highway, a Kurigram-bound loaded truck running speedily hit his bike from back, Amir died on the spot. The truck-driver managed to flee.Police seized the truck and brought it to their custody. Kurigram Sadar PS Sub-Inspector Nayan Kumar (Operation) confirmed the matter.