Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:45 AM
Five drown in three districts

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

Five persons including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Laxmipur and Dinajpur, in two days.  
NATORE: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Baraigram and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district in two days.
A minor boy drowned in a pond in Baraigram Upazila on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Jihad Hossain, 9, son of Almas Hossain of Nazirpur Village under Jonail Union in the upazila. He was a student of class two at Charuikol Dakhil Madrasa in Chatmohar of Pabna.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Selim Hossain said Jihad went missing on Tuesday afternoon. After a search, locals discovered his floating body in a pond on Wednesday morning.
Later, the family members recovered his body.
Another minor child drowned in a pond in Chakdaha Village of Gurudaspur Upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Lohan, 2, son of Anwarul Islam of the same area.
Deceased's father said Lohan went missing while he was playing at the house yard at around 11am. Later, his floating body was discovered in a pond adjacent to the house.      
He was immediately taken to the local health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Lohan dead.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two girls including a minor child drowned in the Dakatia River in Char Laxmi Village under Dakshin Char Bangshi Union in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Halima, 14, daughter of Harun Sarder of Char Laxmi Village and an eighth grader at Janata High School, and Lamia, 5, daughter of Abdul Kader Akhan of the same area.
Dakshin Char Bangshi UP Chairman Abu Saleh Mintu Farazi said the girls drowned while passing Dakatia River at noon.
Later, a team of Raipur Fire Service Unit and Chandpur Divers rescued the bodies after two hours of search.
Hazimara Police Out-post In-Charge Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.  
DINAJPUR: The body of a nine-year-old girl was found floating in the River Chota Jamuna in Birampur Upazila of the district on Tuesday, 24 hours after she went missing.
Deceased Juthi Akhtar was the daughter of Kabir Hossain of Islampur village under Birampur Pourashava.
Family said Juthi was taking bath in the river with maternal uncle around 11am on Monday.
At one stage, she went missing.




Birampur Fire Service Acting Station Officer Afzal Hossain said divers from Rangpur recovered the body from near Azad Bridge around 11am.




