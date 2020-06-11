Lightning: An unpredictable natural disaster







The loss of life and property is much less as a result of receiving advance notice and precaution of natural disasters like floods, storms, tidal surges etc. But due to lack of awareness and vigilance, natural calamities like 'lightning' have been taking people's lives at a significant rate for the last few years.



In 2016, after about 350 people died in lightning strikes, the government identified lightning strikes as a natural disaster. One fourth of global death toll occurs in Bangladesh due to lightning. The lion's share of the dead is farmers working in the open field and fishermen fishing in rivers and seas. According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the number of deaths due to lightning in the country in the ten years from 2010 to 2019 is two thousand and eighty one.



Due to lack of proper awareness and vigilance about lightning in our country, over density of population, cutting down of large trees, mobile phone towers, failure to ensure lightning protection in high rise buildings, etc are increasing the number of deaths due to lightning strikes.











Through mass media and other means, it is possible to reduce the death toll in lightning strikes by regularizing awareness programs among the people of lightning prone areas and ensuring the implementation of sustainable plans by the government as well as the private sector.



Abu Faruk

