Desired job, reality and decision making



Probir Chandra Das



We all know there has been an enormous increase of sackings in workplaces due to COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economy. An ILO (International Labour Organisation) data reveal that more than four out of five people (81 per cent) in the global workforce of 3.3 billion are affected by the partial or full workplace closures. We, the Bangladeshis, are not safe from this global doldrums. So, what should you do if you are already a fresh graduate or nearing to be a graduate? I know how it feels to live a life with some certificates only having no identity. Who doesn't want to add happiness to his family getting rid of unemployment curse? But how many of us have become able to? What about the candidates who left no stone unturned to fulfill their dreams?



I would like to give you a pat on the back for your effort. You couldn't succeed this time doesn't mean you will never succeed. There are a lot of opportunities. Please accept the fact that they, who have already got jobs, either worked harder or God gave more importance to their need favouring their luck. It is unwise to kill time thinking about past. I know how it feels when a job journey ends with just attending viva voce resulting zero. Let bygones be bygones. So many job examinations are coming tomorrow. I believe this time all the painful experiences will make you stronger. Should not you be thankful for having those experiences? You know Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, failed twice in primary school, thrice in middle school and university entry examination. He was rejected by the police force and even KFC. He applied for Harvard ten times only to be rejected each time. He is now one of the richest men in the world. His life is an example of success through failure.



Your mission for a good job is just a part of life. What we long for today might not last tomorrow. We are stronger than we imagine. You survived fighting many battles. Just a shock of being failed to get a desired job cannot make you feel lost. Never let yourself get drowned in sadness just because you have not got your target job. Our life is vaster than ocean and it is not confined to a profession. We never know what there is going on inside a person's life whose job is a dream for many. Someone may have a great career that does not mean she or he is happy in life. Happiness depends on career to a great extent but the latter is not the only component of the former.



Desired job, reality and decision making



Many of us apply and sit for job examinations without preparation and plan only to get more frustrated. On the other hand some apply for few selected jobs and accomplish it. Some exclusive candidates top in any exam they appear. So never compare yourself with others. Every different person has different art. Knowing self skills and worth is important for reaching a career goal. If you target for bank jobs, master all the relevant knowledge analyzing previous year questions. If you want to go for startups, there is nothing wrong. Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, founded e-commerce colossus Amazon in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle! Nobody knows what awaits us tomorrow.



Finally happiness is all about contentment. Why should our whole life be dismal? Today's job will not guarantee permanent peace. Life is all about maintaining balance. Hence, every stage of life is very important. Competing for better career is okay but we should not let it destroy possibilities of other stages. We cannot alter our lot which is predestined. No matter how hard we try, we are bound to accept our fate.

The writer is Assistant Secretary, University Grants Commission

of Bangladesh





















