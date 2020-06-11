Green recovery, Amphan and 6th mass extinction



Sahasranshu Dash



This year, the rise in the sea surface temperature of up to 5-7 degrees Celsius caused Amphan to morph into a Category 5 hurricane from a Category 1 hurricane in just 18 hours. The World Wildlife Fund's latest 'Living Planet' report indicates a 60% decline in wild animal populations since 1970. Earth's biota is immediately threatened by an ongoing Sixth Mass Extinction Event and is not just slowly entering a normal episode of major biodiversity loss.



In 2008 Kate Jones and her team at University College London identified 335 diseases that emerged between 1960 and 2004, at least 60% of which came from animals. The disruption of pristine forests driven by logging, mining, road building through remote places, rapid urbanisation and population growth is bringing people into closer contact with animal species they may never have been near before. As habitat and biodiversity loss increase globally, the novel coronavirus holding us all hostage right now might just be the tip of the zoonotic iceberg.



Temperature and rainfall anomalies weather anomalies, based on IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) projections on climate change, could lead to an additional annual displacement of 11 million people by the end of the 21st century. In a world already overwhelmed by several refugee crises- more than 1 in 100 people on earth are now refugees- this can push economies and societies beyond breaking point.



As the Extinction Rebellion manifesto puts it: this is not a drill! So what has been done to address impending climate catastrophe? The Paris Agreement of 2015 was step-1, as we can all agree. But how effective was it in reality? Although the rate of increase of CO2 emissions has decreased since then, emissions have increased in absolute terms: in 2019, global emissions were 4% higher than in 2015.



Amid mounting frustration, increasingly public and political, the IPCC in 2018 presented its Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 �C. It drew a clear line in the sand, with over 6,000 peer-reviewed scientific references to back up its message. And the message was stark, even grimly apocalyptic: humanity only had until 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5�C above pre-industrial levels. A 2�C rise would exacerbate extreme weather and lead to rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic sea ice, Himalayan glacial melting, coral bleaching, and untenable loss of ecosystems.



Meeting the target is possible. But it would require, the IPCC scientists concur, "deep emissions reductions" and "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society," from reducing fossil fuel consumption to eating less meat, from reducing food wastage to sharp reductions in air travel, from reducing wasteful consumption to taking collective action to- in many ways- overturn the existing paradigms of economics and society. Senate Resolution 59, sponsored by US freshman representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 116th United States Congress, has set its sights on an ambitious Green New Deal to address climate change, address economic inequality, and create jobs and food security for a sustainable future. German Chancellor Merkel reaffirmed Germany's support for the EU's ambitious climate goals under the European Green Deal, which wants to see the bloc cut 55% of its 1990 emissions levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. In April 2020, the US Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Fossil Energy announced $131 million in funding for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) research and development (R&D) projects.



In addition to combating ecological collapse, such creative and determined programmes of action could animate progressive movements around the world with a powerful rallying cry to counter the all-too-common and destructive far-right populisms of racism and xenophobia. Why can't saving natural carbon sinks such as the Amazon or the Sundarbans be as powerful a rallying cry as 'Hindu Rashtra' or 'Make America Great Again'?



There is some encouraging news on this front. Moving to renewables has never been more important, but it has also never been easier. Post-coronavirus, we have seen a collapse in energy demand seven times greater than the slump caused by the global financial crisis. Oil futures went negative in April 2020 and are at multi-decade lows. Renewable energy, on the other hand, continues to grow as lithium-ion batteries get cheaper and more efficient. Renewables made up 26.2% of global electricity generation in 2018, which is expected to rise to 45% by 2040. The savings in healthcare costs from a cleaner environment can cross subsidise most mitigation measures: these must be carefully evaluated and publicised to garner support for green transitions.



However, we must ensure that all Green New Deals avoid the harmful extractive practices that led to this impasse in the first place. In the Andes, where most of the world's lithium is located, mining companies are burning through the water tables and leaving farmers with nothing to irrigate their crops, and leaving them vulnerable to chemical leaks from lithium mines. This cannot be allowed to continue. In agriculture, mass production and distribution as well as monoculture farming have to give way to regenerative agricultural practices. Countries in the global South that are rich in coltan, lithium, antimony, nickel, and neodymium must not be forced into the resource colonialism of the fossil fuel era. Geoengineering approaches such as solar radiation management and ocean iron fertilisation must be weighed against their ethical, technical, and distributional side effects.



Simply put, we have to find a different way of operating as a species, a different way of living. As Bob Dylan put it so memorably:

Come gather 'round, people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You'll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin'

And you better start swimmin'

Or you'll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin'

The writer is an

independent researcher associated with the Odisha Applied Econometric Society, India, and the South Asia Institute

of Research and Development,

Kathmandu, Nepal





















