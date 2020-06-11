Secularism in contemporary era



Kawsar Uddin Mahmud



However, today's article scrutinizes secularism regarding contemporary issues. It also explains ongoing phenomena: crisis of the USA about the heartbroken killing of George Floyd. So, the question is what's the quintessence of secularism if it isn't capable of saving the rights of individuals more particularly the rights of blacks? Why are the 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Muslim Lives Matter' placards roaming on the media spotlight even in this modern era?



First of all, we had better know the exactitude of the word 'secularism'. In detail, the word secularism derived from the Latin words 'Secularis and Seculum' which means two sorts of meaning. One is 'Not heavenly but earthly' and therefore the other is 'the opposite side of the church'. Moreover, it also encompassed phraseology 'Secular Arm' which suggests 'using the surface powers of church to implement the penalties of a condemned person'!



So, it conveys itself as a terminology of eliminating religions from the state orders or removing spirituality of religions from the state orders, on the other hand, it's determined with its agenda to assure the rights and freedoms of individuals from various perspectives. In a more specific way, secularism is that the vaguest theory that doesn't approve the laws, rules and regulations of a religion in the state orders. Again it doesn't renounce the existence of religion and determined to make sure the rights of freedom of religion and overall the rights of individuals.



Eventually, the term 'secularism' was first employed by British writer George Jacob Holyoake (1817-1906) in 1851. Additionally, it had been also employed by another British scholar, named Charles Bradol (1833-91) who was a companion of Holyoake. Consequently, these two scholars would use the term 'secularism' instead of using 'nethiesm and limitationism'. Holyoake invented the term secularism to explain his personal views of stimulating a social order which is separated from religion, without actively excluding or condemning religious beliefs. He argued that "Secularism isn't an argument against Christianity; it's one independent of it. It doesn't question the pretensions of Christianity; it advances others"



Sincerely speaking, the thoughts of George Holyoake weren't a word of no implication and it had the foremost influential impacts on the European societies at that point. Meanwhile, people were dominated by the church authorities even it couldn't permit access to science if it had been against the law of 'church', not the Bible. For instance, some world-renowned scholars like Giordano Bruno (1548-1600) and Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) were the victims of the brutal inquisition of church authority and got themselves prisoned!



Thus, the churches of Europe within the time of the late 17th century and the early of 18th century had become the foremost dominant factor that controlled all of the branches of creativity of all kinds of individuals. In consequence, the people started abandoning their beliefs in Christianity, they tried to urge obviate it, and eventually, they entered into time the 'Enlightenment'. However, it preached religion as a 'fanaticism' against the rights of individuals.



Thereafter, secularism came forward to make sure the rights of individuals going beyond the bounds of religions and traditions. Affectedly, people accepted it and made it an enormous state order that had become 'light of hope' for the depressed people, after Renaissance (14th to 16th centuries), who implemented the French Revolution (the overthrow of the Bourbon Monarchy in France, 1789-99) also because the technological revolution in Europe (18th to 19th centuries).



Coming to the main points, secularism teaches how to follow and secure the rights of individuals. But the truth is: it's sort of a barking dog which seldom bites! Rather than ensuring the rights of individuals, we see it had been abused largeluy by the representatives and policymakers within the western countries.



Though the USA is a secular country, taking oath by touching Bible after winning the election isn't out of faith and tradition. In United Kingdom, it plays an important role where the King or Queen cannot help taking recognition from archbishops. Moreover, the conflict between Protestant and Catholic and between London and Ireland may be a matter of a piece of cake that's not unknown to all.



Notwithstanding, the fashionable secularists have destroyed the sweetness of Secularism. Those are responsible for WWI and WWII were secularist. Even those killed many people in Bosnia, Japan, Afghanistan, Palestine, they were also secularists. So, what would we are saying about secularism in this realm?



Subsequently, secularism had reached many Muslim countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, and so on. But unfortunately, these countries also couldn't leave the shadow of religions and traditions. So, isn't a failure of building secularism properly? Which secularism had illuminated the oppressed European people that one is playing the worst role during this contemporary era?



Speaking of secularism, the occurrence of the murder of George F Floyd, who was black, isn't out of this canopy. Nowadays, many thousands of individuals (both black and white) are marching and joining the movements of getting equal rights and to prevent racism. But the steps of the United States government toward solving this problem are such a lot regretful. Even former defense secretary of the USA, Jim Mattis excoriated the activities of Donald Trump in a major way. Moreover, he's not out of criticizing a policeman who told, "If you are doing not have any solution, just keep stop your mouth"!



Do you remember killing of Malcolm X (1925-65)? Malcolm X is who raised his voice for assuring the rights of blacks, furthermore, reverted into orthodox Islam in 1964 but the matter of regret that he was assassinated the subsequent year. The movement of Mandela (1918-2013) and Martin Luther King J. (1929-68) are often mentioned. If secularism didn't fail to make sure the rights of individuals going over and above of all races and apartheid, perhaps it could stop Mohammed Ali (1942-2016) from accepting Islam in 1961.



After all, if secularism remains claptrap, it'll not exist more within the state system. It might be implemented instead of strolling only within the mouth in order that people can believe that secularism has the answer and lightweight of hope for the people during this time. Not only within the USA but also the whole world secularism isn't passing a good time. If the abuse of secularism uninterruptedly happens, it will also secure place in books like papacy.



The writer is student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka.

















