Is a water war imminent?

Many consider water will acquire the same strategic significance in building geopolitical relations as oil did in the past century. Goldman Sachs, one of the world's most influential American investment banks, describes it "as petroleum of the 21st century". In a 2012 report, the US director of national intelligence warned that water will distract many countries, important to America's security, from working with the US.



Exploring the correlations between water scarcity and war, Brahma Chellaney, in his book - Water: Asia's New Battleground - argues, water has emerged as a critical issue that will determine whether Asia is headed towards greater cooperation or greater competition as it has the world's largest number of people without basic or adequate access to water. "With the earth drying up prospect of 'water wars' are increasingly likely," according to the Pacific Institute, a water research body.



Analysing 2,606 instances of international conflict and co-operation over water between 1948 and 2008, Aaron Wolf of Oregon State University and his collaborators concluded that the biggest risk of conflict comes when an upstream country builds infrastructure, such as dam, without an agreement on how to soften the downstream impact.



In the case of Ethiopia and Egypt this is particularly relevant. "No force can stop Ethiopia from building a dam. If there is need to go to war; we could get millions ready." Thus said Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's Prime Minister, in October last year; a few days after winning the Nobel Peace Prize. He was responding to Egyptian rhetoric that if necessary Cairo could halt construction of Ethiopia's mega-dam, biggest in Africa and the seventh-largest in the world, through military action.



The stake for both nations could hardly be higher. At its root is a fight over the resources of the Nile, a 4,100-mile river that flows through 11 African countries and without which more than 5,000 years of Egyptian civilization - not to mentioned Egypt's modern economy - would not exist. For Egypt, damming the Nile upstream is an existential threat. Some 90 percent of its fresh water comes from the river. Millions of farmers depend on its waters to irrigate their land.



Likewise, for 110 million Ethiopians, the dam is almost everything. With a capacity of a massive 6,500 megawatts, it will produce more power than the country currently consumes. It is the most important expression of the country's hoped-for transformation - from symbol of poverty and famine to Africa's most dynamic economy.



Is a water war imminent?



Climate change has added new pressure on water-induced warfare. Climate scientists predict that, as global average temperatures rise, dry regions will get dryer and wet regions will get wetter. This could threaten food production and energy supply, especially for those countries struggling with poverty. Meanwhile, with melting Arctic sea-ice, Russia, China and America will scramble for the sea lanes that will open up hostility for the minerals that may lie beneath.



Some, however, worry that the most immediate threat is of civil wars not inter-state ones.



Consider Syria. Between 2012 and 2015 three academic papers argued that although the origin of Syria's war is complex, water shortages plays a pivotal role. A horrible draught in the late 2000s triggered mass migration from farmland into cities which were unprepared accommodating sudden inflows. Desperate citizens across the country, especially youths from the southern Syrian town of Daraa, angry at the local governor's corrupt allocation of scarce reservoir water, started demonstration leading to a bloody civil-war.



In Yemen, too, revolution began in 2011 in Taiz, the most water-stresses city in the country. The Sahel, an arid strip below the Sahara desert, is also one of the most vulnerable regions.



Badly governed poor countries find it harder to cope with water related insecurity, particularly when, as often, they have weak institutions. For example, The Netherlands and Bangladesh both face similar environmental challenges: low-lying coastlines and frequent floods which will become more frequent and more extreme as sea-levels rise. The Netherlands has the political, technological and financial means to cope; much poorer, Bangladesh may not.



No sensible person expects a Dutch civil war over water but for Bangladesh the risk of such a conflict is not insignificant. Rising sea-levels, on the one hand, threatens 20 percent of Bangladesh to submerged under water and displace over 30 million people by 2100. Lack of water, on the other, during dry season, affects irrigation system. My article - The inextricable links between water scarcity and poverty - appeared in several newspapers, illustrates further about the far-reaching consequences of water shortages including making farmers poorer in rural Bangladesh.



Finally, experts may squabble about the specific causes of past conflicts but there is consensus that tension, and so the potential for bloodshed, will be heightened by water deficiency. The International Crisis Group, a think-tank, warns the stand-off between Egypt and Ethiopia "could blunder into a crisis if they do not strike a bargain" soon.



Let's hope that with smart diplomacy and cooperation between countries will ensure 'water' an enormous source of economic wellbeing for those billions of people currently facing scarcity and establish peace in danger-zone. The easy access to abundant water enriched Europe and North America during their early days of advancement, shows Tim Marshal, in his bestselling book - Prisoners of Geography.



The writer is a development activist based in London

















