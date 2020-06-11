

Ensure proper medical waste management



And it is not only with COVID-19 medical waste generated at our hospitals, we must also be careful about dumping our used hand gloves and face masks. It is sad to observe that many people are in the habit of dumping their used PPEs here and there.



Being disposable in nature, gloves, masks, PPEs and nasopharyngeal swabs, etc. are all essential items to contain the virus, but they are also highly contaminated after use. According to the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, 5.2 million people (including 4 million children) die due to medical waste related diseases each year. And against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the need for proper medical waste disposal is now more important than ever.



Authorities of hospitals and other healthcare organisations along with city corporations and municipalities must become extraordinarily cautious on managing medical waste-which needs to be collected, transported, treated, and disposed of in separate containers. The entire process requires meticulous co-ordination. While a few hospitals throw their waste into a ditch and burn it in their backyards, most of it seems to end up out in the open or in the landfills.











In the absence of a state-of-the-art medical waste management system across the country, the government immediately needs to issue guidelines regarding the matter for the sake of public health safety and strictly ensure that they are being followed.



