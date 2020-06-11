Video
Thursday, 11 June, 2020
Dhaka’s air improves in AQI

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The quality of Dhaka's air showed signs of improvement on Wednesday morning.
It was categorised as 'moderate' and ranked 14th worst in the Air Quality Index with an AQI score of 85 at 09:07 am.
When the AQI remains between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable.
However, there may be risks for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
India's Delhi, Indonesia's Jakarta and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 159, 154 and 146 respectively.




The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).
Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterised by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity.
Dhaka's air starts getting fresh when rainfall begins from mid-June. The air remains mostly acceptable during monsoon from June to October.    -UNB



