Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:44 AM
3 shops fined for selling oxygen cylinders at high price

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

CUMILLA, June 10: A mobile court on Wednesday fined three shops on Shahongaccha Station Road area of Cumilla City for charging extra for oxygen cylinders.
The mobile court, led by Executive Magistrate Md Abu Sayed, conducted the drive in the area with the help of Rapid Action Battalion and fire service.
During the drive, the mobile court fined Bushra Oxygen and Gases, M/S Khandaker Enterprises and Sky Oxygen and Gases, Tk 30,000, said the magistrate.
He said that the demand for oxygen cylinders has increased due to coronavirus infection. After getting complaints from customers, they conducted the mobile court.    -UNB


