Thursday, 11 June, 2020, 1:44 AM
Preparing budget considering possibility of recession: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 11 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government is preparing the national budget taking into account the possibility of recession amid the coronavirus pandemic, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said Wednesday.
"There's a possibility of recession as the pandemic jolted the global economy. The government is preparing the budget considering this aspect," he told reporters at the secretariat.
Besides, allocation in health sector has been increased to revamp it and two other projects worth approximately Tk 25,000 crore were approved in the last cabinet meeting, Mahmud said adding that more projects are likely to be initiated to fight against effects of Covid-19.
Responding to BNP's criticism over withdrawing the shutdown amid the outbreak, the minister said at least 35 million people became unemployed during this period but they received relief materials to some extent.




"BNP wants the shutdown to be extended because they want to see the working class people remain in distress," Mahmud said adding that otherwise no political party can make such comments considering the livelihood of working class people.
Bangladesh must keep the wheel of the economy running like other countries and at the same time, should follow health guidelines during work, the minister said.        -UNB


