CID begins DNA bank operations





Its official journey began with the final approval of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed. Additional Superintendent of Police (CID- Media) Farooq Hossain confirmed the information to BSS and said after the approval of the IGP on June 8, CID started official activities of the DNA Bank.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the Forensic DNA Laboratory of CID on January 23, 2017, he said. Farooq said since its inception, the laboratory has been profiling 20,000 DNAs from more than 16,000 symptoms against 6,000 cases including rape, unidentified body identification, paternity dispute settlement, robbery and murder, which were preserved in the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) server. According to CID sources, DNA profiling activities started from January 2014 by a court order.

The Forensic DNA Laboratory of Bangladesh Police collected first symptom on January 15, 2014. DNA bank means to the DNA profile of each person stored for a long time. The total number of cases collected from 2014 to 2020 is about 6,000. The profiles of criminals stored in the DNA Bank, will play a significant role to identify the same person later.

About 15,000 profiles so far related to various cases were stored in the DNA bank. To this end, it is possible to easily identify the suspect later. The DNA profiles of the criminals stored in the forensic DNA laboratory plays a very important role in the investigation activities. Forensic DNA labs analyze all the clues related to criminal and civil cases.

With the help of DNA Lab CID, the police have been able to solve a large number of criminal and civil cases. Currently, forensic DNA lab receives many symptoms related to cases from various courts and police stations across the country and reports back within the stipulated time.

It is possible to identify a missing or unknown person by analyzing the DNA profiles stored in the database if applicants or relatives of the unknown or missing person are found. Musa, the country's top militant, could be identified through DNA tests in the CID DNA lab. The militant Musa was identified by testing samples (blood) of his mother Sufia Begum. -BSS















