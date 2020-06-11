Two policemen die of Covid-19





Inspector Md Abdul Jalil, 55, of Kurigram district Police, died at Bagura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Md Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (AIG-Media) of the Police headquarters, said Inspector Abdul Jalil, hailing from Deep Chandpur village of Atrai police station in Naogaon, breathed his last at around 1:30pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

With the death of Inspector Jalil, 20 members of Bangladesh Police died from the virus until Wednesday morning.

He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and admirers.

The body was taken to his village home under the management of police and buried there at his family graveyards after namaz-e-janaza in presence of senior officers of the district police.

In Dinajpur, constable Enamul Haque, 46, hailing from Goispara village in Panchagarh Sadar upazila, died on early Wednesday while being brought to Dhaka on early Wednesday. He was attached to Birganj Police Station in Dinajpur.

Anwar Hossain, superintendent of Dinajpur Police, said Enamul fell sick 10days ago. Later, he was diagnosed with coronavirus on June2.

He was admitted to Birganj Upazila Health Complex on June3and referred to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital on June3.

As his condition deteriorated on Tuesday night, he was being taken to Rajarbagh Police Hospital in the capital but died on the way.

With these two deaths, a total of 21 members of Bangladesh Police died from the virus infection while protecting people in the coronavirus situation till Wednesday morning.

A total of 6,718 police men were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties as of Tuesday.

Bangladesh on Wednesday saw a record growth in the daily COVID-19 cases as the health authorities confirmed the detection of the highest 3,190 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 74,865.

During the same period, the death toll rose to 1,012 with the death of37more people. Bangladesh has crossed the 1,000 mark in death toll within 91days after recording the first death on March18. -UNB





















