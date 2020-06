Mohammad Alauddin made Sreda Chairman

The appointment came into effect immediately, said a circular of the Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday.

He has replaced Md Helal Uddin, who went on retirement after completion of the job as an additional secretary. -UNB















