Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:13 AM
2 more Rohingyas die of Covid-19 in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Two more Rohingyas died of coronavirus on Monday, taking total death toll in the Rohingya camp to three.
One of them was 58 years old and a resident of camp-10 while another  was 70 years and a resident of  camp-7, said Dr Abu Toha MRH Bhuiyan, health coordinator of the Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.
Besides, five more Rohingyas were diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday, he said, adding that total number coronavirus cases rose to 35 till June 8.    -UNB



