Number of C-19 infected cops crosses 7,000-mark

As many as 7,021 policemen were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties as of Tuesday, according to a tally of police headquarters.Of the total affected policemen, 1,850 were attached with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone.Police headquarters sources said more than 3,000 infected police personnel made recovery so far and many of them rejoined their duties while 19 members of Bangladesh Police died of Covid-19. So far, 2,913 infected police personnel have been put in isolation, and 8,090 were sent to quarantine,Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed Forces, and RAB, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.Police officials said the number of infected among THE police is on the rise as it is quite difficult for law enforcers to carry out their duties without coming into contact with people.