Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:13 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Focus on people’s lives, livelihood in budget: Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

As the national budget will be placed in parliament amid coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, BNP has urged the government to give main focus on protecting people's lives and livelihoods in the  budget instead of economic growth.
Speaking at a virtual press conference on the budget on Tuesday, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also presented a 13-point proposal for framing the national budget for the welfare of people amid the virus crisis.
"At this time of corona crisis, people's lives and livelihoods should be given the highest priority instead of economic growth. It won't be possible to revive the economy if the corona infection can't be prevented," he observed.
Fakhrul, also a former teacher of economics, said the economy will not be vibrant if the corona like risk persists in the health sector.
"On behalf of the BNP, we think that the budget should be formulated in the light of a three-year recovery plan," he said.
In the medium-term budget structure, Fakhrul said a new system should be made in combination of monetary and revenue policies giving the highest focus on creating new jobs, retaining the current employment and preventing the income and economic contractions.
He urged the government to consider BNP's proposed Tk 87,000 crore special bailout package in the national budget to overcome the coronavirus fallouts.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 more Rohingyas die of Covid-19 in Cox’s Bazar
Number of C-19 infected cops crosses 7,000-mark
Focus on people’s lives, livelihood in budget: Fakhrul
Covid-19: Brac survey finds 95pc people suffer losses in income
CMP chief infected with Covid-19
Take steps for proper disposal of corona-related medical waste
Price of essentials, veg shoot up in city kitchen markets
BD to act as vulnerable countries’ global voice, says FM Momen


Latest News
Calls for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft