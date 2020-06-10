Focus on people’s lives, livelihood in budget: Fakhrul





Speaking at a virtual press conference on the budget on Tuesday, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also presented a 13-point proposal for framing the national budget for the welfare of people amid the virus crisis.

"At this time of corona crisis, people's lives and livelihoods should be given the highest priority instead of economic growth. It won't be possible to revive the economy if the corona infection can't be prevented," he observed.

Fakhrul, also a former teacher of economics, said the economy will not be vibrant if the corona like risk persists in the health sector.

"On behalf of the BNP, we think that the budget should be formulated in the light of a three-year recovery plan," he said.

In the medium-term budget structure, Fakhrul said a new system should be made in combination of monetary and revenue policies giving the highest focus on creating new jobs, retaining the current employment and preventing the income and economic contractions.

He urged the government to consider BNP's proposed Tk 87,000 crore special bailout package in the national budget to overcome the coronavirus fallouts. -UNB























