CMP chief infected with Covid-19





The CMP Commissioner himself confirmed the matter over phone at around 1am, saying that he tested positive but he had few symptoms of infection.

"I'm doing well even although I'm already infected," he said. Rahman and his took coronavirus test as they were suffering from fever for the last few days.

He said his wife tested negative.

"After returning home, I've gone into isolation," he said early Tuesday.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said he was yet to get information about the CMP Commissioner's infection.

While performing duties, policemen and members of other law enforcement agencies have been getting infected in Bangladesh.

Until Monday morning, 6,612 policemen were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties.

"Among the total infected policemen, 2,823 have made full recovery until Monday morning," said AKM Kamrul Ahsan, public relations officer of the police headquarters.

Meanwhile, 18 policemen and a civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Monday, he added. -UNB



















