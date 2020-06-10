Video
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:12 AM
Legal Notice Served

Take steps for proper disposal of corona-related medical waste

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A Supreme Court lawyer on Tuesday sent a legal notice to the authorities concerned to take necessary steps in 72 hours for proper management of coronavirus-related medical waste.
Lawyer Md JR Khan Robin sent the legal notice through emails to the secretaries of the ministries of health, local government and rural development and environment and forest, mayors of Dhaka north and south city corporations and chief waste management officers and the Directorate General of Health Services for taking steps to this effect.
The lawyer said he will file a writ petition with the High Court seeking necessary directives if the respondents do not take measures for proper management of coronavirus-related medical wastage in 73 hours.
In the legal notice, he said around 14,500 tonnes of coronavirus-related medical waste has already been produced in the country. Of them, 1,314 tonnes of surgical hand gloves and 446 tonnes of surgical mask have been generated in Dhaka, which is harmful to the environment and people, particularly cleaners.
Due to lack of proper management, such medical waste has been left unaddressed, raising the possibility of infecting people with coronavirus, he added.


