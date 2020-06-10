Price of essentials, veg shoot up in city kitchen markets





Prices of vegetables shot up by Tk20-30 per kg in the kitchen markets on Tuesday compared to last week. Prices of some varieties of rice have also increased slightly.

While visiting Karwan Bazar, New Market, Hatirpool and Plassey kitchen markets on Tuesday, this correspondent found bitter gourd was being sold for Tk 80-90 a kg while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg in the last week. Gourd was being sold for Tk 70-80 per kg while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg in the previous week. Brinjal was being sold at Tk 70-80 per kg while its price was Tk 40-50 per kg seven days ago.

Tomato sold for Tk 70-80 per kg on Tuesday while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg in the kitchen markets a week ago. Vegetable vendors were selling Cucumber for Tk 60-70 per kg while it was sold at Tk 30-40 per kg in the previous week. Ladies fingers were selling at Tk 70-80 per kg while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg in the previous week.

Nizam, a vegetable vendor at Karwan Bazar said there is no reason for increasing the vegetable price. He blamed the wholesalers for increasing the prices of essentials and vegetables.

Sellers in the kitchen markets said there is no shortage of essentials at both wholesale and retail markets.

In retail markets, Miniket rice was selling for Tk 62-66 per kg on Tuesday while it was sold at Tk 58-60 per kg in the last week. BR 28 was selling for Tk 46-50 a kg on the day while it was sold at Tk 45-48 per kg seven days ago. Fine variety of Najirshail was retailing at Tk 65-70 a kg, which was sold Tk60-65 a kg in the previous week.

Potato was being sold at Tk 30 per kg on Tuesday unchanged from the last week price.

However, prices of potato, fish, meat and chicken remain unchanged in the kitchen markets.

Business leaders said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country. Some dishonest traders have increased the prices essentials and vegetables artificially.





















After the withdrawal of countrywide shutdown enforced to curb the spread ofCovid-19, prices of essentials, especially vegetables, have increased in the capital's kitchen markets.Prices of vegetables shot up by Tk20-30 per kg in the kitchen markets on Tuesday compared to last week. Prices of some varieties of rice have also increased slightly.While visiting Karwan Bazar, New Market, Hatirpool and Plassey kitchen markets on Tuesday, this correspondent found bitter gourd was being sold for Tk 80-90 a kg while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg in the last week. Gourd was being sold for Tk 70-80 per kg while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg in the previous week. Brinjal was being sold at Tk 70-80 per kg while its price was Tk 40-50 per kg seven days ago.Tomato sold for Tk 70-80 per kg on Tuesday while it was sold at Tk 50-60 per kg in the kitchen markets a week ago. Vegetable vendors were selling Cucumber for Tk 60-70 per kg while it was sold at Tk 30-40 per kg in the previous week. Ladies fingers were selling at Tk 70-80 per kg while it was sold at Tk 40-50 per kg in the previous week.Nizam, a vegetable vendor at Karwan Bazar said there is no reason for increasing the vegetable price. He blamed the wholesalers for increasing the prices of essentials and vegetables.Sellers in the kitchen markets said there is no shortage of essentials at both wholesale and retail markets.In retail markets, Miniket rice was selling for Tk 62-66 per kg on Tuesday while it was sold at Tk 58-60 per kg in the last week. BR 28 was selling for Tk 46-50 a kg on the day while it was sold at Tk 45-48 per kg seven days ago. Fine variety of Najirshail was retailing at Tk 65-70 a kg, which was sold Tk60-65 a kg in the previous week.Potato was being sold at Tk 30 per kg on Tuesday unchanged from the last week price.However, prices of potato, fish, meat and chicken remain unchanged in the kitchen markets.Business leaders said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the country. Some dishonest traders have increased the prices essentials and vegetables artificially.