Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:12 AM
latest
Home Back Page

BD to act as vulnerable countries’ global voice, says FM Momen

Takes charge of presidency of CVF, V20

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Diplomatic Correspondent

"Bangladesh will act as the vulnerable countries' global voice to realize the right cause over climate change issues," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday after taking over charge of the presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and Vulnerable Twenty (V20) for 2020-22 formally.
The CVF is a global partnership of 48 countries those are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming. However, Bangladesh has taken over the presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Ministers of Finance for the term 2020-2022 from Marshal Island on Tuesday. He made the remarks during a virtual press briefing on CVF Troika Meeting.
 "Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will be the voice of the vulnerable countries and will promote their interests in the global platform during her presidency of CVF and V20," he said while addressing media after holding a virtual meeting of Troika Ministers from Bangladesh, Marshal Islands and Ethiopia along with CVF Expert Advisory Group.
In December last year at the 25th Annual Conference of Parties (COP25), known as the UN Climate Change Conference, in Paris Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepted a proposal of Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine to take over the charge of the chair of CVF from this year.
Dr Momen said creation of a new CVF and V20 Trust Fund, possibility of having a new Special Rapporteur on climate change, appointing CVF's thematic Envoys and Special Envoys for Climate Change, publication of the third edition of the Climate Vulnerability Monitor will rank high during Bangladesh presidency.
"We will also highlight the issues of 'Loss and Damage' and the cases of displacement of the climate refugees caused by climate change," he said.
He urged all CVS member states to attach the highest level of priority to CVF and V20 and to contribute by providing technical and financial support to carry out the priority works ahead.
Bangladesh also urged all to contribute by providing technical and financial support to carry out the priority works ahead.
Casten N Nemra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Marshal Island and Professor Dr Fekadu Beyene, Commissioner for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ethiopia were also present.
They particularly discussed the priorities of Bangladesh during her presidency of these two important platforms. Among other priorities, creation of a new CVF and V20 Trust Fund, possibility of having a new Special Rapporteur on climate change, appointing CVF's thematic Envoys and Special Envoys for Climate Change, publication of the third edition of the Climate Vulnerability Monitor will rank high during our presidency.
The Troika Ministers from Bangladesh, Marshal Islands and Ethiopia along with CVF Expert Advisory Group, CVF Secretariat and GCA Headquarters have had a productive meeting on how to further build on the current accomplishments of CVF and V-20.
Bangladesh was the third chair of the CVF, from 2011 to 2013. It hosted a Ministerial Meeting of the forum on November 13-14, 2011 in Dhaka, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon were keynote speakers at its inauguration ceremony.
However, Bangladesh established the first Trust Fund of CVF.  
"Bangladesh looks forward very much to working closely with all members of CVF and V20 to contribute to a truly effective, inclusive and responsible global climate change governance regime," Dr Momen said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 more Rohingyas die of Covid-19 in Cox’s Bazar
Number of C-19 infected cops crosses 7,000-mark
Focus on people’s lives, livelihood in budget: Fakhrul
Covid-19: Brac survey finds 95pc people suffer losses in income
CMP chief infected with Covid-19
Take steps for proper disposal of corona-related medical waste
Price of essentials, veg shoot up in city kitchen markets
BD to act as vulnerable countries’ global voice, says FM Momen


Latest News
Calls for racial justice at George Floyd's funeral
Adidas promises 30 percent of new US hires will be black or Latino
Neymar faces criminal complaint for homophobia
264 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus in KSA
Most Asian markets rise, focus turns to Fed meeting
US, Russia to resume nuclear talks, but China casts cloud
59 killed in northern Nigeria attack
Death toll stands at 411,144 globally
Dhaka rejects reported Malaysian proposition over 269 Rohingyas
Sheikh Hasina burn instts in-charge caught re-handed while stealing govt medicine
Most Read News
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to USA'
Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?
Highest 45 deaths, 3,171 positive cases in a day
Covid-19 pandemic: Test of global relations and priorities
Director of Department of Women's Affairs dies of coronavirus
Nasim's 2nd test negative for corona
Barishal doctor dies in Dhaka with corona symptom
Best day of the year to be born
'Killer' beaten to death after stabbing youth in Khulna
Rapid test kits seems the only solution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft