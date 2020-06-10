BD to act as vulnerable countries’ global voice, says FM Momen





The CVF is a global partnership of 48 countries those are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming. However, Bangladesh has taken over the presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Ministers of Finance for the term 2020-2022 from Marshal Island on Tuesday. He made the remarks during a virtual press briefing on CVF Troika Meeting.

"Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will be the voice of the vulnerable countries and will promote their interests in the global platform during her presidency of CVF and V20," he said while addressing media after holding a virtual meeting of Troika Ministers from Bangladesh, Marshal Islands and Ethiopia along with CVF Expert Advisory Group.

In December last year at the 25th Annual Conference of Parties (COP25), known as the UN Climate Change Conference, in Paris Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina accepted a proposal of Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine to take over the charge of the chair of CVF from this year.

Dr Momen said creation of a new CVF and V20 Trust Fund, possibility of having a new Special Rapporteur on climate change, appointing CVF's thematic Envoys and Special Envoys for Climate Change, publication of the third edition of the Climate Vulnerability Monitor will rank high during Bangladesh presidency.

"We will also highlight the issues of 'Loss and Damage' and the cases of displacement of the climate refugees caused by climate change," he said.

He urged all CVS member states to attach the highest level of priority to CVF and V20 and to contribute by providing technical and financial support to carry out the priority works ahead.

Bangladesh also urged all to contribute by providing technical and financial support to carry out the priority works ahead.

Casten N Nemra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Marshal Island and Professor Dr Fekadu Beyene, Commissioner for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ethiopia were also present.

They particularly discussed the priorities of Bangladesh during her presidency of these two important platforms. Among other priorities, creation of a new CVF and V20 Trust Fund, possibility of having a new Special Rapporteur on climate change, appointing CVF's thematic Envoys and Special Envoys for Climate Change, publication of the third edition of the Climate Vulnerability Monitor will rank high during our presidency.

The Troika Ministers from Bangladesh, Marshal Islands and Ethiopia along with CVF Expert Advisory Group, CVF Secretariat and GCA Headquarters have had a productive meeting on how to further build on the current accomplishments of CVF and V-20.

Bangladesh was the third chair of the CVF, from 2011 to 2013. It hosted a Ministerial Meeting of the forum on November 13-14, 2011 in Dhaka, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon were keynote speakers at its inauguration ceremony.

However, Bangladesh established the first Trust Fund of CVF.

"Bangladesh looks forward very much to working closely with all members of CVF and V20 to contribute to a truly effective, inclusive and responsible global climate change governance regime," Dr Momen said.





















