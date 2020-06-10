Dr Jalilur of Impulse Hospital dies of C-19





Professor Dr Jalilur Rahman Khan, a senior consultant (anesthesiology) of Impulse Private

Hospital Limited in Tejgaon, breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibilities confirmed.

Prof Jalilur was attached to a ventilator at the Impulse Hospital for the past three days, he said.

With the death of Jalilur, a total of 24 doctors died due to Covid-19 infections while 1,108 doctors tested positive till date, Dr Rahat said quoting the tally of his organisation.Agencies















Covid-19 has taken away the life of another physician at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Tuesday.Professor Dr Jalilur Rahman Khan, a senior consultant (anesthesiology) of Impulse PrivateHospital Limited in Tejgaon, breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Rahat Anwar Chowdhury, joint secretary of Foundation for Doctors' Safety Rights and Responsibilities confirmed.Prof Jalilur was attached to a ventilator at the Impulse Hospital for the past three days, he said.With the death of Jalilur, a total of 24 doctors died due to Covid-19 infections while 1,108 doctors tested positive till date, Dr Rahat said quoting the tally of his organisation.Agencies