Wednesday, 10 June, 2020, 11:12 AM
Traders make windfall profit selling Oxygen cylinders in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 9: Businessmen in the port city are cashing in on the sale of Oxygen cylinders by creating artificial crisis in the market of the important life saving implement for the critical Covid-19 patients.
These traders are reportedly making a profit of Tk 15,000 per cylinder since coronavirus infection turned pandemic in the country.
The district administration in drives in the local market found that the traders were profiting Tk 15,000 from each Oxygen cylinder which was earlier sold at Tk 10,000. Presently, it is being sold at Tk 25,000. Besides, they are charging exorbitantly for refilling empty cylinders. It now needs Tk 500 for the purpose. All the unscrupulous Oxygen traders were fined during the drives.
    One government and three
private industries are producing more than 500 tons of Oxygen daily. Besides, industries like Islam Group, Meghna Group, Abul Khair Group, GPH Ispath, BSRM and Golden Oxygen, which generally produces industrial grade Oxygen, are now producing medical grade oxygen for the Covid-19 patients.
The Oxygen content in Industrial Oxygen cylinder is 65 per cent while it is 99.99 per cent in the Medical Oxygen cylinder.
Meanwhile, Abul Khair group has signed an agreement to supply Oxygen to Bangladesh Health Directorate.
But the dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Chattogram have been facing acute crisis of Oxygen cylinders.
Moreover, it was learnt that some traders are refurbishing old, rejected gas cylinders and refilling those for sale in the port city.     
According to the Health Directorate sources, 150-bed General Hospital has 78 cylinders, 50-bed BITID has 31 cylinders, 50-bed Chattogram Field Hospital has 20 cylinders and Railway Hospitals has only 2 cylinders.
Besides, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has central Oxygen supply system.




When contacted, Omar Faruk, Executive Magistrate of Chattogram district told the Daily Observer that they had conducted several drives in the city on Monday and Tuesday and imposed fine on several Oxygen cylinder traders.
He said, "I have found them selling Oxygen cylinder at Tk 25,000 each, which was earlier sold at Tk 10,000."


