Barishal doc, twice denied hospital admission, dies with C-19 symptoms





Anwar Hossain, an orthopaedic surgeon, was eventually admitted to Badda's AMZ Hospital but

he passed away in intensive care at 2:45 am Tuesday, his younger brother Delwar Hossain said.

He was also the chairman of Rahat-Anwar Hospital in Barishal.

Anwar began feeling unwell on Jun 7 and had difficulty breathing the next morning, according to Delwar.

He was subsequently flown to Dhaka in a helicopter.

Initially, he was taken to Square Hospital but the authority there said there were no beds available.

"The same thing happened at Sikder Medical College Hospital as his condition began to deteriorate rapidly," said Delwar.

He was later taken to AMZ Hospital in Badda where he died in the ICU.

Anwar, who continued treating patients during the coronavirus epidemic, felt unwell for the first time while performing a surgery on a patient.

"Doctors said that Anwar had coronavirus-like symptoms. They collected his sample and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College for a test," said lawyer Lashkar Nurul Haque, a family friend.

Anwar's first funeral prayer was held at Rahat Anwar Hospital on Tuesday. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Jhalakathi's Nakta village after another funeral prayer. -BDNEWS24.COM























