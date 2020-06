* 45 more die, total 975

* 3,171 new infected, total 71,675

* Samples tested in 24 hours - 14,664

* Of the deceased, 33 men and 12 women

* 557 more taken to isolation

* Recovery rate - 21.40, Mortality rate-1.36

* 28 died in Dhaka division

* Jashore-4 MP Ranajit Kumar Roy infected

* CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman tests positive

World

* Total active cases - 7,231,354

* Total deaths - 409,387









* Recovery- 3,562,249





