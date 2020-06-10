DMP joint commissioner transferred





The transfer was made in an office order signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on June 9, said the DMP news portal on Tuesday.

This internal transfer came days after Shafiqul Islam in a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) sought transfer of Imam on charge of offering him bribe.

Earlier on May 30, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam requested the inspector general of police (IGP) to transfer Joint Commissioner Md Imam Hossain from the Logistics Unit as Imam offered him bribe.

The commissioner, in a letter to the IGP, said Joint Commissioner Imam Hossain was a corrupt officer and there were allegations of graft against him over various purchases by the DMP.

"He (joint commissioner) even offered the commissioner a percentage from the procurement activities of DMP. And, that is why, I understand, he should not be working in DMP," the letter said.

The DMP commissioner, moreover, requested the IGP to take steps immediately for the transfer of the joint commissioner. Meanwhile, two more joint commissioner level officers of DMP were also transferred by the office order.

According to rules, transfer of superintendent of police and above ranked officials from one unit to another rests on the Home Ministry but unit chiefs can transfer any official within their jurisdiction.

The order said Joint Commissioner (Protection and Diplomatic Security) Moha Abdul Malek has been given additional duty at the POM, while Joint Commissioner (Transport) Moinul Haque has been given additional responsibilities as joint commissioner (logistics).



























The joint commissioner (logistics) Md Imam Hossain, who allegedly offered bribe to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner, was transferred to the Public Order Management (POM) Department on Tuesday.The transfer was made in an office order signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on June 9, said the DMP news portal on Tuesday.This internal transfer came days after Shafiqul Islam in a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) sought transfer of Imam on charge of offering him bribe.Earlier on May 30, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam requested the inspector general of police (IGP) to transfer Joint Commissioner Md Imam Hossain from the Logistics Unit as Imam offered him bribe.The commissioner, in a letter to the IGP, said Joint Commissioner Imam Hossain was a corrupt officer and there were allegations of graft against him over various purchases by the DMP."He (joint commissioner) even offered the commissioner a percentage from the procurement activities of DMP. And, that is why, I understand, he should not be working in DMP," the letter said.The DMP commissioner, moreover, requested the IGP to take steps immediately for the transfer of the joint commissioner. Meanwhile, two more joint commissioner level officers of DMP were also transferred by the office order.According to rules, transfer of superintendent of police and above ranked officials from one unit to another rests on the Home Ministry but unit chiefs can transfer any official within their jurisdiction.The order said Joint Commissioner (Protection and Diplomatic Security) Moha Abdul Malek has been given additional duty at the POM, while Joint Commissioner (Transport) Moinul Haque has been given additional responsibilities as joint commissioner (logistics).